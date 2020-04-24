Lysol maker says don't ingest disinfectants to treat coronavirus after Trump asks whether injecting it will work

The maker of Lysol and former head of the Food and Drug Administration warned Friday against consuming or injecting disinfectants after President Donald Trump asked whether injecting disinfectants into the body can be used to treat Covid-19.

Consuming disinfectants is very dangerous and can even be fatal, former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Friday.

Trump's comments came after Homeland Security official Bill Bryan presented new findings that showed the ability of disinfectants to kill the coronavirus on surfaces. Bryan said bleach will kill the virus in five minutes when applied to surfaces and isopropyl alcohol kills the virus in 30 seconds.

"I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute. One minute," Trump said Thursday evening at a White House press briefing. "Is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets inside the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that."

Reckitt Benckiser, the United Kingdom-based manufacturer of Lysol and other household cleaning products, said in a statement that its products "should only be used as intended" and "under no circumstance" should the products be consumed by people.

"As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route)," RB said in a statement. "As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines."