Peloton stock pops after reporting largest class ever as coronavirus restrictions keep gyms closed

Peloton CEO John Foley celebrates at the Nasdaq MarketSite before the opening bell and his company's IPO, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 in New York.

Shares of Peloton jumped more than 6% Friday after the company said it held its largest class ever earlier this week, with more than 23,000 people streaming it from home.

Peloton sells exercise equipment, including cycles and treadmills for home use, as well as subscriptions to stream live classes.

The company's stock is up more than 13% since Jan. 1 as the coronavirus pandemic keeps gyms around the country shuttered and consumers look for opportunities to exercise at home. Peloton's at-home business model appears to be among the few able to thrive as much of society shuts down to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Peloton said in a statement to CNBC that more than 23,000 tuned in for more than 10 minutes each to a live workout on Wednesday, which topped the previous record for most users in one class of 19,000. Bloomberg News first reported the record class.

Analysts told CNBC last month Peloton, which made its public debut last year, could emerge 'much stronger' once coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

"It's going to emerge from this a much stronger company with greater demand," Wedbush's James Hardiman said at the time.

According to the company's second quarter earnings release, Peloton reported more than two million members as of the end of its second fiscal quarter on Dec. 31, and its quarterly revenue grew 77% to $466.3 million. Representatives of Peloton declined to comment on member growth since their last disclosure.

The company said earlier this week it will announce fiscal third-quarter earnings on May 6.

— CNBC's Jessica Bursztynsky contributed to this report.

Disclosure: CNBC parent Comcast-NBCUniversal is an investor in Peloton.