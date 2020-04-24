Germans aren't shopping despite stores being open — experts explain why

A sign that reminds clients to keep 1.5m distance in a clothes store as they open for the first time since March during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 22, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

Despite the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures in the country, Germans are seemingly reluctant to rush back to stores.

Speaking to CNBC, the CEO of behavioral science consultancy Innovation Bubble, Simon Moore, said the coronavirus pandemic has shifted consumers' mindsets from a "gain" to "maintain" mentality.

Instead of seeking out ways to make the most of deals on goods, Moore explained that people were now more defensively minded because of the uncertainty created by the pandemic.

On Monday, Germany allowed smaller retailers of under 800 square meters to re-open, as long as they abided by social distancing and hygiene measures. There have been 153,129 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Germany and 5,575 deaths, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

Larger businesses, such as car dealerships, bike and book shops were also allowed to re-open. This also included Swedish furniture superstore Ikea.

In a Reuters report, Stefan Stukenborg, head of an Ikea branch on the outskirts of Cologne, said his store's re-opening "was very relaxed, there were no lines, there were no crowds."

Stefan Genth, CEO of the German retail federation Handelverband Deutschland, suggested this was likely to be the case for some time as consumer sentiment was at an "all-time low," according to the translation of a statement published Wednesday.

He said this was partly down to uncertainty in the jobs market, prompting people to be more frugal with spending.

However, he also said guidelines about reducing the size of sales areas with barriers, for example, were inconsistent as they varied from state to state in Germany, which "unsettles" customers.

Italy, which has been the epicenter of Europe's pandemic, also allowed some of its smaller retailers to re-open this week but store owners told CNBC that they didn't expect business to be same as before Covid-19.