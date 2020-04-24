'I miss it so much' — Cramer longs for going back to the NYSE, hopes Georgia reopening works

Jim Cramer kicked off Friday morning's "Squawk on the Street" by asking his CNBC co-hosts if they thought they would be ever be back at the show's usual set at the New York Stock Exchange.

"I miss it so much. I just miss it. I miss the camaraderie," Cramer said from a set at CNBC headquarters in New Jersey, while his co-hosts joined in using video feeds from their own homes.

The floor of the NYSE has been closed since March 23 after two people who were entering the building the week before tested positive for the coronavirus. Trading has been fully electronic since then.

Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, has said that the floor will reopen once it is safe, saying that the physical component of the exchange is important for dealing with market volatility.

"As soon as we can go back to a full service offering, we will," Cunningham said on April 6.

Cramer also said that he wanted to "clarify" what he had said earlier in the week about the partial reopening in Georgia and other states around the country. The "Mad Money" host said on Tuesday that "we've got to try something."

Cramer said he disagreed with some parts of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's plan, such as allowing gyms and tattoo parlors to reopen, but he wanted to see how a partial reopening worked as a potential source of hope.

"I think all of us are kind of thinking, is there any hope here? Is there any hope that we can return to something normal? And maybe he's being premature here, but I think a lot us just want to go to the store," Cramer said.