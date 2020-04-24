This is the biggest money lesson kids will learn during the coronavirus pandemic

The financial hardships many Americans are now facing may have an unintended effect on their children — it may actually help their kids develop a money mindset very early.

Just like children of the Depression emerged as frugal spenders, those experiencing the coronavirus pandemic may also learn important financial lessons.

"Depending on their comprehension and age level, kids are going to come away with knowing the importance of planning and saving," said Deborah Goldberg, president of the National Association of State Treasurers and state treasurer of Massachusetts.

Children are witnessing a pivotal moment in history.

Their mother or father may be one of the 26 million who filed for unemployment since the crisis began. Their parents may also be struggling to pay the bills, given that more than half of Americans can't cover a $1,000 emergency, according to Bankrate.

More from Invest in You:

Go to college or not? Students face a new reality due to coronavirus

Don't let your coronavirus anxiety cause you to make these money mistakes

Picking a side hustle for your pandemic extra cash

They may also be watching as their parents become more efficient with their money and do things like cook more at home instead of ordering out.

"One of the things that should be abundantly clear to the parents of children is that life is completely unpredictable," Goldberg said. "We have to educate our kids and prepare them, particularly when it comes to having financial stability."

Resources abound, if parents know where to look.

One place you can check out is the website for your state treasurer's office, or even that of another state.

For example, Massachusetts has advice on how to teach your kids about money, and Missouri has launched a new financial literacy portal that has activities for kids, including interactive lessons and online games. Additionally, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau dedicated resources for children on its Money as You Grow page.