These states received the most stimulus payments so far

More than 88 million individuals received a stimulus check from the IRS in the last three weeks, according to data from the federal agency.

The Treasury Department and the IRS have distributed a total of $157.9 billion in so-called Economic Impact Payments. The federal government began depositing the cash into taxpayers' bank accounts on April 11.

In all, the taxman anticipates delivering more than 150 million of these stimulus payments.

"The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working nonstop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way.

See below for a breakdown of the average payment sent to each household by state.