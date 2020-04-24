These states received the most stimulus payments so far

More than 88 million individuals received a stimulus check from the IRS in the last three weeks, according to data from the federal agency.
The Treasury Department and the IRS have distributed a total of $157.9 billion in so-called Economic Impact Payments. The federal government began depositing the cash into taxpayers' bank accounts on April 11.
In all, the taxman anticipates delivering more than 150 million of these stimulus payments.
"The IRS, Treasury and partner agencies are working nonstop to get these payments out in record time to Americans who need them," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. "Tens of millions of people across the country are receiving these payments, and millions more are on the way.
See below for a breakdown of the average payment sent to each household by state.
The federal agencies also released a state-by-state breakdown of stimulus payments made as of April 17.
California is at the top of the heap in terms of total cash paid to residents so far. More than 9 million households in the Golden State received a stimulus payment, adding up to $15.9 billion in payments.
Texas followed in second: Checks have been sent to 7.8 million households, a total of $14.4 billion.
Florida rounded out the top three states whose residents received funding so far, with 6.3 million households getting payments, adding up to $11 billion.
Individuals are eligible for up to $1,200, while those who are married and file jointly can get up to $2,400. Households are also eligible for $500 per child under age 17.
The IRS determines what you get based on the adjusted gross income reported on your 2018 or 2019 tax return.
Single filers with an AGI between $75,000 and $99,000 (or between $150,000 and $198,000, if you're married and filing jointly) get smaller payments.
You don't need to have a tax return on file for the IRS to send you a stimulus check.
In that case, you'll need to plug your data into a website hosted by the IRS and have the money direct deposited to your bank account.