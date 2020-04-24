What to watch today: Stocks set to open higher as oil continues to rebound

BY THE NUMBERS

The nation will be watching in the coming days to see how Georgia's aggressive plan to reopen parts of its economy unfolds. Tattoo parlors, gyms and hair salons can open Friday, with restaurants in the state allowed to serve dine-in meals and movie theaters permitted to sell tickets starting Monday. (AP)



The Associated Press reports that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in private conversations repeatedly approved Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's phase 1 reopening before health advisors changed Trump's mind. In a reversal, the president first Wednesday and then on Thursday said he's unhappy with Kemp's plan. The president on Friday plans to sign a $484 billion relief bill that funds aid programs for small businesses, and provides hospital grants and money for coronavirus testing. The legislation easily passed the House on Thursday after it got Senate approval earlier in the week. (CNBC) Trump said, at the White House's daily coronavirus briefing, that he may extend national social distancing guidelines until early in the summer or later. Trump's remarks came a day after multiple White House officials acknowledged the U.S. would likely still be dealing with the coronavirus by the fall and winter when the flu season kicks up. (CNBC) An estimated 13.9%, or 2.7 million, New Yorkers likely have had Covid-19, according to preliminary results of coronavirus antibody testing released by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Actual reported cases in New York are a fraction of that, at almost 264,000 with 20,982 deaths. (CNBC) Globally, there are more than 2.7 million confirmed cases with least 191,613 deaths. The U.S. has the most cases of any country, with nearly 870,000 infections and 49,963 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data on Friday morning.

