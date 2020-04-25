UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday after coronavirus recovery

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQs at the House of Commons on 25 March, 2020 in London, England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will return to work Monday after recovering from coronavirus, according to Downing Street.



Johnson has been convalescing at Chequers, the prime minister's country estate, since he was discharged from hospital earlier this month. Dominic Raab, the U.K. foreign secretary, has stood in for Johnson during his absence.



Johnson, who tested positive for the virus in late March, initially said he had mild symptoms. He was admitted to hospital in early April and subsequently placed in intensive care for three days after his condition deteriorated.

Johnson was the first publicly reported case of a world leader testing positive.



Critics have accused the prime minister of not acting early and forcefully to contain the virus as it quickly spread across continental Europe. Johnson ordered nonessential businesses to close on March 23, more than a week after such measures were implemented in Italy, France, Spain and hard-hit areas in the U.S.

The U.K. has more than 149,000 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 20,381 deaths. On April 16, Britain extended nationwide lockdown measures by three weeks.