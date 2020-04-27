Amazon gets its only sell rating on the Street

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019.

Amazon's robust profits will be dented by the coronavirus crisis as its money-making segments slow and the cost of doing business increases, according to R5 Capital.

The Wall Street firm lowered its rating on Amazon to sell from buy, making R5 Capital the only firm on Wall Street that doesn't recommend owning Jeff Bezos' e-commerce giant. R5 Capital also slashed its price target to $1,987 per share from $2,408 per share, implying a 20% fall from Amazon's closing price of $2,410.11 on Friday.