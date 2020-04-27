IRS says it has upgraded the coronavirus stimulus payment app

If you've had trouble accessing the Get My Payment tool to check on the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment, you may want to try again.
The IRS announced on Sunday it had made "significant enhancements" to the web portal, which first went live on April 15.
The changes are aimed at creating what the IRS said would be an improved and smoother experience. The adjustments should make it easier to check on status of your payment and add direct deposit information.
The IRS was not specific about what adjustments were made. Some individuals have reported difficulty in accessing and inputting their information on the site.
"These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "We urge people who haven't received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information."
Those who add their direct deposit information will be able to get their payments more quickly, Rettig noted.
If you decide to add that information, you need to act fast. The Get My Payment site cannot update your bank account information after your stimulus payment has been scheduled for delivery.
In order to check on the status of your payment, you will need your Social Security number, date of birth and the mailing address used on your tax return.
In order to update your bank account information, you need to have your adjusted gross income from either your 2018 or 2019 return, whichever is most recent; the amount that was refunded to you or which you owed that year; and your bank account and routing numbers.
The IRS recommends having a copy of your most recent tax return on hand to help make the process easier.
Meanwhile, a Spanish-language version of the site is expected to be available in a few weeks.
The IRS has also launched a separate place for non-filers to enter in their information. Last week, the government announced that Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Administration beneficiaries have until May 5 to add information on qualifying dependents into that portal. Children under 17 are generally eligible for stimulus money.
Meanwhile, payments to Social Security and Railroad Retirement beneficiaries are scheduled to start going out this week.
