IRS says it has upgraded the coronavirus stimulus payment app

If you've had trouble accessing the Get My Payment tool to check on the status of your coronavirus stimulus payment, you may want to try again.

The IRS announced on Sunday it had made "significant enhancements" to the web portal, which first went live on April 15.

The changes are aimed at creating what the IRS said would be an improved and smoother experience. The adjustments should make it easier to check on status of your payment and add direct deposit information.

The IRS was not specific about what adjustments were made. Some individuals have reported difficulty in accessing and inputting their information on the site.

"These further enhancements will help even more taxpayers," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. "We urge people who haven't received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information."