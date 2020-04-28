Only about half of Americans are confident they can pay full rent in May: Survey

A view of an apartment building in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, New York City. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

As job losses and unemployment continue to increase as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, more than half of Americans who rent their residence say they lack confidence they will be able to pay May rent in full. That's according to a new survey that finds 12% of renters do not expect to pay rent at all during May; 15% expect to pay partial rent in May. Another 21% said they don't know yet. The percentage saying they are confident they will have the funds for full rent (52%) was lower than the 69% who said they could pay April's rent. Income losses related to Covid-19 have hit 63% of renters across the nation, with 48% describing the losses as "devastating." Four in 10 renters said they plan to move in the next six months, according to the survey, which was conducted April 10–16 among 20,000 Americans by Apartments.com and Grace Hill, a property management technology and education provider. The survey's authors said at least part of the response may be attributable to federal stimulus checks reaching fewer than half of Americans by mid-April. Among those who were unsure whether they would be able to pay, 75% said they plan to use the stimulus to pay rent. Among all respondents, 60% planned to use the stimulus to pay rent. The study's authors also stated that anxiety over a potential job loss may have contributed to uncertainty about making rent. Over 26 million have filed for unemployment since states began shutting down, with many facing layoffs during the second half of March. As April 1 approached, campaigns calling to cancel rent and mortgage payments arose due to the uncertainty many have been experiencing. The online trend, "rent strike," began along with hashtags #CancelRent, #KeepYourRent and #FoodNotRent.

Many Americans had some relief when the IRS deposited stimulus relief checks to those who were eligible the week of April 13. The CARES Act, a $2 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress, gave homeowners with federally backed loans two financial relief options, and for renters the act and many states and cities have banned evictions during the health pandemic. "This is a very overwhelming time for renters, and I think they are worried about surviving and keeping a roof over their heads," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of Grace Hill. Kellogg Business School professor Adam Waytz, who is familiar with the survey, said one thing that stood out in the data was that the people hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis were the least familiar with the CARES Act. "A significant percentage of people who said they had experienced an income loss (compared to those who did not experience an income loss) reported no familiarity with the CARES Act. I would recommend that they educate themselves and work with property management companies to get to know more about relief programs," he said. Even though evictions have been banned, some renters are still worried about late fees.

'It is all about communication'