UBS reports net income up 40% from a year ago, but warns coronavirus will lead to loan losses

The logo of Swiss banking giant UBS engraved on the wall is seen on its headquarters on May 8, 2019 in Zurich.

UBS reported Tuesday that net profit had risen by 40% in the first quarter of 2020, but warned of additional loan losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Net profit attributable to shareholders came in at $1.6 billion in the three months to the end of March, up from $1.1 billion in the same quarter of 2019.

Here are some other key metrics from the results:

Operating income came in at $7.9 billion versus $7.2 billion a year ago

Common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1) — a metric of bank solvency — was 12.8% versus 13% a year ago

Return on tangible equity hit 12.8%, compared with 9.8% a year ago

"As a result of years of disciplined strategic execution, risk management and sustained technology investments, we enter these turbulent times from a position of strength," Sergio Ermotti, UBS's chief executive officer, said in a statement.

The results come at a time of significant pressure for banks, as the coronavirus pandemic has brought the global economy to a standstill.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to contain it have dramatically changed the global economic outlook for the foreseeable future," the bank said in a statement.

"Global GDP is expected to contract in the near term. The disruption to many businesses and rising unemployment as a result of the pandemic are expected to lead to elevated levels of credit loss expenses for the industry."

It reported net credit loss expenses of $268 million in the first quarter.

UBS said earlier this month that it will suspend half of its 2019 dividend payout until later this year, after pressure from Swiss regulator FINMA. The bank's chief executive officer, Sergio Ermotti, said earlier this month that it was too early to discuss 2020 dividend plans.

UBS's share price has dropped around 30% over the last 12 months. In February, the bank announced that Ralph Hamers will be taking over as chief executive officer on November 1.

