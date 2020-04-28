Coronavirus live updates: Global cases top 3 million, Japan unemployment rate rises

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.
The data above was compiled by Johns Hopkins University as of 8:42 a.m. Beijing time.
All times below are in Beijing time.
Japan's March jobless rate rose to its highest level in a year, while job availability fell to a more than three-year low, according to official data, Reuters reported.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.5% and the jobs-to-applications ratio fell to 1.39 in March, the news agency said.
While the unemployment rate appears relatively low compared to how other economies are faring in the global economic crisis fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, it could put more pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to inject more stimulus into the Japanese economy. His government has already approved a stimulus package worth 108 trillion yen ($990 billion), or 20% of Japan's economic output, Reuters reported.
Japan has more than 13,400 cases of infection and a national emergency is in place until May 6 for seven regions including Tokyo and Osaka. Local media reported that the government is considering if it would be extended. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
More than 3 million people are now reported to have been infected by the coronavirus around the world and over 210,800 have died from the respiratory disease Covid-19, data from Johns Hopkins University showed.
The virus outbreak was reported in China's Hubei province late last year before it spread rapidly to all parts of the world in mere months.
Hopkins' data showed the United States has more than 987,000 confirmed cases of infection and a death toll of over 56,000. Spain has more than 229,400 reported cases while Italy has over 199,400 cases. France, Germany and the United Kingdom each have more than 158,000 cases. — Saheli Roy Choudhury
All times below are in Eastern time.
American Airlines and Delta Air Lines said Monday they will require thousands of employees to wear face masks and provide masks for passengers, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Airline labor unions have repeatedly demanded stronger protections against coronavirus. While air travel in the U.S. is down some 95% from a year ago because of the virus and stay-at-home orders around the world, flight crews have raised concerns about catching the virus on the job and have sought federally mandated procedures.
American said next month it will start handing out face masks and sanitizing wipes for passengers and require that its roughly 30,000 mainline and regional flight attendants wear masks while on duty. —Leslie Josephs
The Trump administration unveiled a new strategy Monday to help states ramp up their capacity to test for coronavirus, claiming most of its work is done, according to new documents.
The two documents obtained by NBC News include a testing "overview" and a testing "blueprint."
The first document, the testing overview, largely serves as a defense of the administration's widely criticized handling of the coronavirus testing since the start of the epidemic. It outlines eight responsibilities that it says belong to the federal government, and claims to have already completed seven of these.
The other document, a testing "blueprint," describes what it calls a "partnership" between states, the federal government and the private sector. The partnership it describes leaves the lion's share of responsibility for funding, designing and executing a coronavirus testing plan to individual states. — Christina Wilkie, Kevin Breuninger
