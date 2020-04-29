European telehealth start-up Kry lands in the US as coronavirus creates spike in demand

Kry — known in English-speaking markets as "Livi" — offers an app that connects patients with family doctors. Kry

Swedish digital health start-up Kry has launched a video consultation app in the U.S., marking the firm's first expansion beyond Europe. The Stockholm-based company is one of Europe's largest digital health care providers, facilitating 1.8 million consultations to date. Its closest competitor is Britain's Babylon, which has racked up over 2 million consultations. Kry — known in English-speaking markets as Livi — isn't bringing its main app to the States. Instead, it's rolling out Livi Connect, a free video consultation platform with less features, in response to a spike in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Johannes Schildt, Kry's CEO and co-founder, said a full launch could be a potential revenue driver for the company down the line, but added such a move would depend on how well its Livi Connect product performs "post-pandemic."

Johannes Schildt, co-founder and CEO of Swedish health tech start-up Kry. Kry

"It's an entry point," Schildt told CNBC in an interview. "It's not a full market launch in terms of launching the full product offering, but an extension of our already-existing product with the U.S." "It's needed at times of crisis," he added. "Every single consultation that can be done online should be done online. There's a lack right now of safe and secure tools that are built for this."

'Mega shift'

Kry is one of several telemedicine start-ups that have witnessed rapid growth thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. With citizens across the globe sheltering in place due to lockdown restrictions, patients are being encouraged to instead undergo triage and see their doctors remotely over the phone or online. Babylon also has ambitions to expand in the U.S., with CEO and co-founder Ali Parsa having recently told CNBC the company aims to lure as much as 5% of the country's population to its telehealth platform.