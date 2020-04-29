Samsung says it expects Q2 smartphones and TV sales to 'decline significantly' due to coronavirus

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects a decline in overall earnings for the three months ending in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus, which causes the disease Covid-19, has infected more than 3.1 million people worldwide in just a few months and killed over 216,000.

Samsung warned sales and profits of smartphones and TVs are "expected to decline significantly as COVID-19 affects demand and leads to store and plant closures globally." It added that there is a possibility it might delay or cut back its investment in 5G technology.

Still, Samsung said it plans to go ahead with the launch of new models for its foldable smartphones and the Galaxy Note in the latter half of the year despite lingering uncertainties.

Other tech companies, including Apple, have issued similar warnings as the global economic downturn caused by the virus outbreak forces people to cut back on nonessential spending.