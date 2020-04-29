Deutsche Bank sets aside $280 million to deal with the impact of coronavirus

Deutsche Bank has set aside 260 million euros ($282 million) to deal with potential loan losses as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the bank said Wednesday, as it reported its first-quarter results for 2020 in full.

It comes after the German lender pre-released some figures for the last three months on Sunday.

It has now confirmed that net income was 66 million euros in the first quarter — down from the 201 million euros reported in the first quarter of 2019. Revenue came in at 6.35 billion euros, almost exactly the same a year ago.

Here are other key metrics released in the report:

Total non-interest expenses were 5.6 billion euros versus 5.9 billion euros a year ago

5.6 billion euros versus 5.9 billion euros a year ago CET 1 ratio hit 12.8% versus 13.7% a year ago

The bank also set aside a total of 506 million euros in provisions for credit losses, which included about 260 million euros related to Covid-19. This is a figure that is being closely watched by investors this earnings season as banks prepare for the financial impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For the the full-year, the German bank said it expects provision of credit losses of 35-45 basis points of loans.

Speaking to CNBC Wednesday, James von Moltke, CFO of Deutsche Bank, said: "We think the provision is appropriate for the risk in our loan book."