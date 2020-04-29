US stock futures rise after solid tech earnings, Facebook up 9%

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes rose at the start of the overnight session Wednesday evening as both Facebook and Microsoft rallied after each issued better-than-expected revenue projections in their earnings reports.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 25 points, implying an opening gain of about 65 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to small gains to start Thursday's session.

Both Facebook and Microsoft equity climbed in after-hours trading Wednesday evening after each reported promising revenue figures despite the global coronavirus outbreak.

Facebook soared more than 10% in the overnight session after it reported that, after an initial "significant" pullback in advertising revenues in March thanks to Covid-19, it's seen sales stabilize in the first three weeks of April. It reported first-quarter per-share earnings of $1.71 and revenues of $17.74 billion.

Microsoft rose a more modest 3.1% in after-hours trading after the company reported fiscal third-quarter sales growth of 15% thanks to growth in its cloud business. The software giant said in a statement that the disease "had minimal net impact on the total company revenue" in the three months ended March 31, but cautioned that "effects of COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in the financial results until future periods."