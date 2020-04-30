Japan stocks jump more than 2% on hopes of coronavirus treatment; China's manufacturing data ahead

Stocks in Asia rose in Thursday morning trade following positive developments overnight on a potential new treatment for Covid-19.

Stocks in Japan, which returned to trade following a Wednesday holiday, led gains regionally. The Nikkei 225 jumped 2.55% as shares of robot maker Fanuc soared about 5%. The Topix index also rose 1.94%.

In South Korea, the Kospi edged 0.7% higher. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia also rose 0.78%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.28% higher.

Investors watched for market reaction to developments overnight regarding the use of Gilead Sciences' antiviral drug remdesivir as a potential new treatment for Covid-19 patients.

Gilead Sciences said Wednesday preliminary results of a coronavirus drug trial showed at least 50% of patients treated with a five-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks.

Later Wednesday, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said NIAID's remdesivir drug trial, which enrolled about 800 patients, showed "quite good news" and that the drug would set a new standard of care for Covid-19 patients.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has infected more then 3.1 million and taken at least 226,771 lives, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

On the economic data front, China is set to release its manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for April at around 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN. The data release could provide further clues as to whether the Chinese economy is bouncing back after a dismal first quarter GDP print as the country battled the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged Wednesday to keep rates near zero for as long as needed and provide additional help to the economy.