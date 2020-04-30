A private survey shows China's manufacturing activity contracted in April — after expanding in March

Results of a private survey released on Thursday showed China's manufacturing activities in April contracted even as factories gradually came back online as the coronavirus outbreak eased.

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index for April was 49.4.

PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that level signal contraction.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the Caixin/Markit PMI to come in at 50.3, compared with 50.1 in March. In February, the reading registered its sharpest contraction on record at 40.3.

The Caixin/Markit survey features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms. In comparison, the official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned companies.

Earlier on Thursday, China said manufacturing activity in the country expanded slightly, reporting official PMI of 50.8 for the month of April, as compared to 52.0 in March, said China's National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected official manufacturing PMI to come in at 51.0 in April.