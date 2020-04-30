Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Twitter, Comcast, McDonald's, Tapestry & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Twitter (TWTR) – Twitter reported quarterly profit of 11 cents per share, a penny a share above estimates. Revenue and the number of monetizable daily active users beating forecasts as well. Twitter is not giving any guidance for the current quarter or the full year due to uncertainty surrounding the current business environment.

Comcast (CMCSA) – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 71 cents per share. Revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts. The company added 477,000 high-speed internet customers during the quarter, the most in 12 years, while NBCUniversal and Sky experienced pressure during the quarter from the cancellations of sports events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

McDonald's (MCD) – McDonald's fell 10 cents a share short of estimates, with profit of $1.47 per share. Revenue beat forecasts however. McDonald's had strong sales prior to the Covid-19 outbreak, but like many other restaurant chains it suffered a sizeable decline once the pandemic hit.

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) – The restaurant chain beat estimates by 5 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share. Revenue also topped estimates. Sales fell, however, as the coronavirus outbreak spread, with comparable sales down more than 19% in the final three weeks of the quarter. The company has now suspended its dividend and it withdrew its 2020 outlook.

Tapestry (TPR) – The company formerly known as Coach lost 27 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 12 cents a share loss Wall Street was expecting. Revenue was above forecasts. Tapestry withdrew its full-year forecast after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close stores, and the company has suspended dividends and share repurchases.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) – The food maker reported quarterly profit of 58 cents per share, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped expectations. Organic sales rose 6.2%, as Kraft Heinz benefited from increased consumer demand related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cigna (CI) – The insurance company earned $4.69 per share for the first quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 a share. Revenue was above estimates as well. Cigna said it is meeting the challenges of the coronavirus outbreak and said it remains confident in the strength of its various business units.

Microsoft (MSFT) – Microsoft reported quarterly profit of $1.40 per share, 14 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. Microsoft said the Covid-19 outbreak had minimal impact on revenue and it saw increased business in a number of its cloud-based segments.

Facebook (FB) – Facebook fell 4 cents a share shy of estimates, with quarterly earnings of $1.71 per share. The social media giant's revenue exceeded Street projections. Facebook said that ad sales have stabilized in recent weeks, following a significant reduction in demand.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla posted an unexpected profit for the first quarter, with the automaker's revenue slightly above estimates despite shutdowns at its U.S. and China factories. Deliveries during the quarter came in slightly below estimates.

Qualcomm (QCOM) – Qualcomm beat estimates by 10 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 88 cents per share. The chip maker's revenue beat consensus as well. Its current-quarter revenue forecast is in line with Street expectations, as the company signs more contracts for production of 5G phones which use more expensive chips.

EBay (EBAY) – EBay reported quarterly earnings of 77 cents per share, 5 cents a share above estimates. The online marketplace operator's revenue topped estimates as well. The company said its marketplace business has been helped by worldwide shelter-in-place orders, and it gave stronger-than-expected guidance for full-year earnings and revenue.

ServiceNow (NOW) – ServiceNow earned $1.05 per share for its latest quarter, 10 cents a share above estimates. The enterprise cloud computing company's revenue was also above forecasts, however it anticipates the most significant challenges stemming from the coronavirus outbreak to occur during the second and third quarters.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) – Exxon Mobil maintained its quarterly dividend at 87 cents per share, at a time when many energy companies are cutting or eliminating their dividend. Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) did just that this morning, slashing its dividend by two thirds after reporting a 46% drop in first-quarter profit. It was the company's first dividend cut since World War II.

Boeing (BA) – The jet maker's debt rating was cut by rating agency Standard and Poor's to BBB-, one notch above junk status. The move stems from the expected impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Boeing's profits and cash flow over the next several years.

Align Technology (ALGN) – Align earned 73 cents per share for its latest quarter, well below the consensus estimate of $1.00 a share. The maker of Invisalign dental braces also saw revenue come in below forecasts. Align was impacted by the shutdown of most dental practices in mid-March, and withdrew 2020 guidance due to pandemic-related uncertainty.