Stocks are up against big 'resistance' and likely need actual economic improvement to overcome it

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020.

The coronavirus crisis is unprecedented in modern times, the near-global lockdown a wholly new kind of societal shock.

Yet as novel as the experience is in detail, the markets continue to fight old, familiar battles as investors try to handicap an unusually wide range of plausible economic outcomes.

Specifically, the S&P 500's powerful rebound rally was thwarted last week right in the zone of important prior peaks; the market continues to struggle with dependence on a handful of dominant, richly priced growth stocks; and equities remain tethered to the credit markets, with bond investors deciding how long the leash.

Last Wednesday, the S&P hustled to a high of 2939, traders seizing on any hints of progress against Covid-19 and celebrating government financial support that together could cushion the lockdown's impact and shorten its duration.

That day saw a favorable Gilead antiviral-drug trial and an affirmation by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell of aggressive, open-ended liquidity support for the economy. Coming right near the end of the best monthly gain in 33 years, the move could be seen as a short-term culmination of the relief rally.

That S&P level, just above 2930, was almost exactly where the S&P crested in September 2018, preceding the nasty 20% recession-scare decline and effectively capping the market for the next ten months. By Friday, the index had slipped back below 2872, which was the euphoric top from January 2018, as Wall Street celebrated the big corporate tax cut just passed.

There is no deep, inherent significance in these familiar index values, no magic market muscle memory that flexes as they are revisited. Though in this case, the level was right where the index regained just more than 60% of its total losses, often an area where rallies pause or reverse.

Former highs also provide convenient places to assess conditions now compared to when last the market was here and failed. In early 2018, the S&P rose to 19-times forecast earnings, as the tape priced in expectations of 20% profit growth in an economy reaccelerating near full employment. In September 2018, those earnings had come through, credit markets were flush and the forward P/E had dipped to 17.

Today, the outlook is foggy, 2020 will see a steep drop in profits and investors are reduced to penciling in some range of 2021 profitability after a retrenchment of undetermined depth and duration. So, it's perhaps no wonder the market didn't manage to push above those old levels on the first trip.