With sports on pause, new opportunities to buy stakes in cash-strapped teams could arise

Ballboys wear gloves while handling warmup basketballs as a precautionary measure prior to an NBA game between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sports teams throughout the country could be on the verge of ownership changes as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the economy.

Charles Baker, a partner at law firm O'Melveny, told CNBC there are "often one-off conversations" among interested buyers and owners in U.S. big-league teams, as Covid-19 continues to impact revenue streams of league owners.

To raise liquidity as other revenue is disrupted, some owners could offer to sell shares of teams, while other shares could become available as current partner look to get out.

Baker, who represented billionaire David Tepper in his $325 million acquisition of a Major League Soccer expansion franchise in Charlotte, estimated a "potential 15% to 20% drop" in team control and limited-partner positions. He said teams heavily dependent on "match day revenue" are most at risk for ownership changes.

"The U.S. is opening," said Baker, who also represented Tepper's $2 billion acquisition of the National Football League's Carolina Panthers. "When we get through this, another couple of processes on the sell side that were already in place should pick up again."

It's well known the New York Mets of Major League Baseball are one of the significant franchises for sale. According to Forbes, the Mets are valued over $2 billion.

Steve Cohen, the billionaire hedge fund manager, previously placed a bid to purchase roughly 80% of the Mets, but the deal fell apart. With Cohen out, for now, reports of former Yankees player Alex Rodriguez's interest in the Mets have surfaced.

Baker said it could take time for the sports ownership market to "heat up," but potential buyers would have the advantage during the economic downturn. Baker added the limited partner space should be active, as "some owners may feel pressure and want to offload some stakes in teams to sure up liquidity."

"I think people are approaching it somewhat cautiously," Baker said. "Buyers are feeling somewhat empowered right now, but there is still a limited supply, and there is still some limitation on who can be a controlling owner."

The MLB could see some activity among ownership shares, and investors are also keeping track of the MLS. But some sports bankers are also glued to the National Basketball Association.

Though owners like the Los Angeles Clippers' Steve Ballmer and New York Knicks owner James Dolan, who completed a $400 million transaction, are well off, Covid-19 is hurting other NBA owners.