5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Dow futures were pointing to about a 200-point decline at Monday's open as investors weighed some states reopening their economies against escalating tensions between the U.S. and China over the coronavirus. Depressed U.S. oil prices were also adding pressure on stocks, with West Texas Intermediate crude losing over 2% early Monday. WTI, the American oil benchmark, rebounded 16.7% last week. On Friday, a 622-point, or nearly 2.6%, decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average wiped out last week's gains after blue chips in April saw their best month since January 1987.
This Friday, the Labor Department's April jobs report is expected to see a jump in unemployment from 4.4% to over 16.1%, the highest level since 1939, according to Dow Jones. All week long, companies continue to report earnings from the first three months of the year, staring Monday with Tyson Foods before the bell. Clothing apparel company J.Crew filed for bankruptcy Monday, marking the first major retail bankruptcy of the coronavirus pandemic.
Airline shares were sharply lower in Monday's premarket after Warren Buffett said Saturday that his Berkshire Hathaway has divested its entire equity positions in United, American, Southwest and Delta. The prior stakes, worth over $4 billion in December, had included a 7.6% position in United, a 10% position in American, a 10.1% position in Southwest and a 9.2% position in Delta. "The world has changed for the airlines," Buffett said at Berkshire's virtual annual shareholders' meeting.
However, Buffett said the U.S. economy will withstand the pandemic as it has with all previous battles and crises. "Nothing can basically stop America," he added. "In World War II, I was convinced of this. ... I was convinced of this during the Cuban Missile Crisis, 9/11, the financial crisis."
The billionaire investor, known as the Oracle of Omaha, also addressed the "elephant-sized acquisition" he has yet to make. Buffett hasn't made any big investments in several years as Berkshire's massive cash pile ballooned to a record $137 billion by the end of March. He said the reason is simple: He hasn't found anything "attractive."
President Donald Trump said Sunday he believes a "mistake" in China was the cause of the coronavirus pandemic, though he did not present any evidence for the claim. The comments, which came during a Fox News virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, came hours after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that "a significant amount of evidence" suggested that the virus emerged from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan. Trump also said Sunday he's confident there will be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year. Public health officials have said a vaccine could take a year to 18 months. Vaccines often take many years to develop and distribute. The World Health Organization has said there are currently dozens of coronavirus vaccines in development.
Gilead Sciences' coronavirus fighting drug remdesivir will be available to doctors and patients as early as this week. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for remdesivir after Gilead and the government last week released positive results from two separate clinical trials. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island plan to coordinate the purchasing of personal protective equipment for hospitals. All seven states are also coordinating plans to reopen their economies. Nearly 1.2 million Americas have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and 67,686 have died. Worldwide cases have topped 3.5 million with 247,752 deaths.
Florida on Monday becomes the latest state to begin to reopen some businesses. Restaurants in all but three South Florida counties are allowed to resume in-dining service at 25% capacity, with outside areas limited only by social distancing guidelines — tables 6 feet apart, with no parties of more than 10 people. Retailers in Florida can also operate at 25% capacity indoor. Last week, residents in Texas were allowed to to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and stores in limited numbers. Georgia, at the end of last month, allowed businesses including restaurants, movie theaters, hair stylists, massage therapists and tattoo artists to resume operations.
