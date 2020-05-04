Warren Buffett isn't buying but says one stock market bet still makes sense

In 1987, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett laid out his stock market strategy in a famous way: "We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful."

In 2008, Buffett penned an op-ed in the New York Times where he indicated that Berkshire was putting that strategy into action as the financial crisis worsened: "In the near term, unemployment will rise, business activity will falter and headlines will continue to be scary. ... I've been buying American stocks."

But the Covid-19 pandemic has left the Oracle of Omaha uncertain about the near-term future.

Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting, dubbed the Woodstock for Capitalists, was forced to go virtual this year. And despite Berkshire Hathaway's record cash pile, Buffett says he has not been on a buying spree, because there hasn't been anything "that attractive."

Berkshire sold its entire stake in airline stocks, and while Buffett praised Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell, he remains concerned about the extreme nature of the Fed policy needed to get through this crisis.