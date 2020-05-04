Buffett cautions on 'extreme consequences' from the Fed's recent moves

Warren Buffett praised the Federal Reserve for its actions to blunt the effects of the coronavirus but said he worries about the repercussions. Speaking at Berkshire Hathaway's annual investor meeting Saturday, Buffett said companies struggling to make it through the current period of social distancing owe thanks to the Fed for providing low-interest financing that is helping keep them afloat. Without mentioning specific worries, Buffett said he is concerned about the longer-term ramifications. "We're doing things that we really don't know the ultimate outcome to," the 89-year-old investing legend said at the virtual meeting. "I think in general they're the right thing, but I don't think they're without consequences, and I think they could be of extreme consequences if pushed far enough. But there would be kind of extreme consequences if we didn't do it as well." The Fed sprung into action as the coronavirus pandemic caused businesses across the U.S. to halt operations abruptly. Similar to what it did during the Great Recession, the central bank slashed its benchmark short-term interest rate to near zero and began buying Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. However, this time it extended its operations to lend to businesses large and small, bought money market funds and municipal bonds, and went much further out on the risk-spectrum by buying high-yield corporate debt. Doing so has provided some stability to financial markets but also raised questions of moral hazard that come with public rescue operations.

Putting the Fed on 'a pedestal'

Buffett, though, said companies that were able to borrow under the current operations "should send a thank-you letter" to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his fellow central bankers. "Jay Powell, in my view, and the Fed board belong up there on a pedestal," he said. "They acted in the middle of March probably somewhat instructed by what they'd seen in 2008 and '09. They reacted in a huge way and essentially allowed what's happened since that time to play out the way it has." Prior to the Fed's intervention, the corporate debt markets had seized up and yield spreads against government bonds of similar duration hit levels not seen since the financial crisis a decade earlier. Debt issuance since then has exploded, with March and April setting records with $253.3 billion and $261.8 billion respectively, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. March was a quiet month in the high-yield market, but it bounced back in April to $33.7 billion after just $3.5 billion the month before. That's happened even though the Primary and Secondary Market Corporate Credit facilities, which the Fed announced as vehicles through which it will buy corporate debt, are not yet operational.