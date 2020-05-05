Trump says Fauci was blocked from coronavirus testimony because of 'haters' in the House

Donald Trump speaks as he departs the White House, on May 5, 2020, in Washington, DC en route to Arizona, where he will tour a mask factory and hold a roundtable on Native American issues.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration blocked Dr. Anthony Fauci from testifying in the House because the chamber is full of "Trump haters," contradicting the White House claim that the key health official is too busy to appear at a hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response.

On Friday, the Trump administration said it barred Fauci from testifying at a Wednesday hearing in the Democratic-held House. At the time, White House spokesman Judd Deere said it would be "counter-productive" for the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to attend because he continues to work on the government pandemic response.

The White House then allowed Fauci to testify at a coronavirus response hearing set for next week in the GOP-controlled Senate. Asked Tuesday why the administration barred him from speaking to the House, Trump responded, "Because the House is a set up."

"The House is a bunch of Trump haters. They put every Trump hater on the committee, the same old stuff," the president told reporters before he left Washington to tour a medical mask factory in Arizona.