Coronavirus live updates: Cases to rise in May; 'Not surprising' virus was in France in December, WHO says

As many states are re-opening for business, sobering estimates about the potential spread of Covid-19 in the U.S. are emerging. An interagency report from the U.S. departments of Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services projected the number of coronavirus deaths will increase to about 3,000 each day by early June. The analysis also reportedly forecasts that the U.S. will see about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of this month.
The World Health Organization said it is "not surprising" that reports have emerged of Covid-19 circulating in France as early as December, Reuters reported. China officially alerted the WHO to the outbreak of a new coronavirus on Dec. 31, though cases were circulating before then as officials in the country sought to identify the mysterious virus.
A hospital in France retested old samples from pneumonia patients and discovered the presence of the virus that causes Covid-19 in the patient, who was treated as early as Dec. 27, according to Reuters. The French government would not confirm its first case of Covid-19 for nearly a month.
"It's also possible there are more early cases to be found," WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a U.N. briefing in Geneva. He encouraged other countries to investigate whether the virus was circulating earlier than was previously known in order to identify a "new and clearer picture" of the outbreak. —Will Feuer
The number of deaths due to coronavirus reported in Iran has risen by 63 in the past 24 hours to reach 6,340, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran has reached 99,970, he said. —Holly Ellyatt
The number of daily deaths caused by coronavirus in Spain has risen by 185 on Tuesday, the health ministry said, marking the third consecutive day that the number of deaths has remained below 200.
The country's health ministry said the total number of fatalities has risen to 25,613. The overall number of confirmed cases has risen to 219,329, up from 218,011 the day before. —Holly Ellyatt
Russia has reported 10,102 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 155,370. It's the third day in a row that Russia has reported more than 10,000 new cases.
The country's crisis response center said 1,451 people have now died from the virus. It said 4.4 million tests have been carried out. —Holly Ellyatt
