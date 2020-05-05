Norwegian Cruise Line sees 'substantial doubt' about its future, warns of possible bankruptcy

Workers near a cruise ship of the Norwegian Cruise Line which is in dry dock receiving hull maintenance and interior modernization work.

Norwegian Cruise Line warned on Tuesday that it may have to seek bankruptcy protection, saying there's "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a "going concern" as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on the industry.

Shares of the company fell more than 19% in early trading on the news.

In a securities filing, Norwegian said it was in compliance with all of its debt agreements as of March 31, but it couldn't guarantee that it may need to seek waivers from its lenders. If it cannot amend its credit agreements, the company said it is at risk of default, which would trigger immediate repayment of most of its debt and derivatives contracts. That puts it at risk of bankruptcy.

The coronavirus outbreak, "including its effect on the ability or desire of people to travel (including on cruises), is expected to continue to impact our results, operations, outlook, plans, goals, growth, reputation, cash flows, liquidity, demand for voyages and share price," the filing said. "These factors have raised substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

It said if it's not able to maintain enough liquidity, "our business and financial condition could be adversely affected and it may be necessary for us to reorganize our company in its entirety, including through bankruptcy proceedings, and our shareholders may lose their investment in our ordinary shares."

The company also announced it expects to report a loss for the quarter ended March 31 and on the year.

Separately, the company announced Tuesday that L Catterton, a private equity fund, invested $400 million in NCL Corp., a subsidiary of Norwegian. Under the agreement, L Catterton will be entitled to nominate one member to the board.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global travel industry, and the cruise industry in particular, to a standstill across the world. Norwegian, the smallest of the three major publicly traded cruise companies, said it had roughly $6 billion in long-term debt obligations as of Dec. 31.