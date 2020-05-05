Vietnam is reopening and its early coronavirus containment efforts may help it avoid a recession

A propaganda poster on preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus is seen on a wall as a man smokes a cigarette along a street in Hanoi on April 29, 2020.

Vietnam may be able to avert a recession this year as the country gets back to work and school after early coronavirus containment measures, an economist said on Monday.

"They are not going to be immune to the slowdown of external global demand ... But we don't expect them to fall into a recession or contraction," said Sian Fenner, lead Asia economist at Oxford Economics.

That is as Vietnam's early border restrictions and social distancing measures have helped the country avoid a large wave of infections.

The country also benefited from supply chain diversions due to the U.S.-China trade war and Fenner said those will continue to support the Vietnam's economy.

Fenner's comments to CNBC came after Hanoi started allowing businesses to resume operations from late April.

On Monday, millions of students went back to school after three months at home, making Vietnam one of the first in Southeast Asia to ease movement restrictions. The country closed schools in early February when the first local cases were detected.

Despite sharing a land border with China where the coronavirus first emerged, Vietnam has reported just 271 cases and no deaths in a population under 100 million. It has not reported any new local cases in nearly three weeks.