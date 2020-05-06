Airlines want relief from flying near-empty planes as passenger numbers hit lowest since the 1950s amid virus

Flight attendants talk in a nearly empty cabin on a Delta Airlines flight operated by SkyWest Airlines as travel has cutback, amid concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during a flight departing from Salt Lake City, Utah, April 11, 2020.

A lobbying group representing U.S. airlines on Wednesday said federally mandated minimum service requirements are "unsustainable" for carriers as the Covid-19 pandemic sends passenger numbers to the lowest levels since the 1950s.

One of the requirements to receive portions of $25 billion in federal payroll grants and loans under the coronavirus rescue package is that airlines have to keep a certain number of flights, which varies by carrier and is based on networks before the disease spread widely.

The Department of Transportation has issued some waivers but Nicholas Calio, president and CEO Airlines for America, which represents Delta, American, United, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska and Hawaiian, said in prepared testimony ahead of a Senate hearing that "the cost associated with operating nearly empty flights to communities with little to no demand significantly exacerbates air carrier liquidity."

Airlines are among the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus and the shelter-in-place orders. They have parked about half of their planes and cut thousands of flights to try to save money, but are already posting their first quarterly losses in years. The industry group estimates U.S. airlines are burning about $10 billion of cash a month.

Airlines aren't currently planning to seek additional federal aid to weather the coronavirus, Calio told lawmakers.