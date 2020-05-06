Putin's popularity rating falls to lowest level in over two decades amid coronavirus outbreak

Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval rating fell in April to a historic low as the coronavirus crisis engulfs the country, along with the rest of the world.

Putin's approval rating fell to 59% in April, down from 63% in the previous month, according to a poll carried out by the independent Levada Center in Russia, which surveyed 1,608 Russian adults between April 24-27.

The poll was conducted by telephone rather than face to face, and the pollster said this "significant" change in the methodology could have contributed to Putin's lower rating. In January, his approval rating stood at 68%, and in February, at 69%.

Still, Levada's Deputy Director Denis Volkov told Reuters Wednesday that although the change in methodology could have shaved 1-2% off Putin's rating, even a rating of 61% would still mean Putin's approval rating was on par with a recent low recorded in 2013. Wednesday's figure means it has hit lows not seen since Putin first rose to power in 1999.

The poll comes as Russia's president grapples with the coronavirus outbreak in the country — perhaps the biggest challenge that has faced him during his 20 years of leading the country, whether as president or prime minister (he has alternated between the roles since late 1999).