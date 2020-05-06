Demand for refunds intensifies among college students

Further, for these students, the quality of the education they now receive "is just not the same," Berman said. Both lawsuits were filed April 30, one in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the other in the District of Rhode Island. In each, the universities are accused of breach of contract and unjust enrichment. Hagens Berman has filed similar actions against Vanderbilt and George Washington universities and more lawsuits against other schools will follow in the days ahead, Berman said.

Vanderbilt University Vanderbilt | Collegiate Images | Getty Images

George Washington, Vanderbilt, Boston University and Brown have all said students will receive a prorated credit on their student accounts for the unused portion of their room and board. Because instruction continues remotely, tuition and fees have not been adjusted at any of the schools. "While all classroom course work is now being taught via various alternative learning methods, tuition and fees remain the same for the Spring 2020 term," Vanderbilt said on its website. "The faculty effort and resources required to deliver the course work are the same, and in some cases, greater, when they are delivered online as when they are delivered in person." Meanwhile, college costs are skyrocketing. Tuition and fees plus room and board for a four-year private college averaged $49,870 in the 2019-2020 school year; at four-year, in-state public colleges, it was $21,950, according to the College Board. Separate class-action lawsuits have also been filed against Drexel University and the University of Miami, among other schools across the country. In Florida, attorney Adam Moskowitz filed a suit against the Florida Board of Governors on behalf of students at all in-state public schools. In this case, students are not seeking refunds for tuition or room and board, but rather for on-campus charges related to athletic facilities and transportation, according to Moskowitz, who is also an adjunct professor in class action litigation at the University of Miami School of Law. "The only thing we thought was extremely egregious was on-campus activities that students have already paid for and cannot participate in," he said.

Schools are facing all sorts of challenges. Defending class action lawsuits is the last thing they need. Derin Dickerson partner at Alston & Bird