Google tells employees they can't expense food or other perks when working from home

Google employees won't be able to expense food or gym costs while working from home — even if they have extra money from unused event or travel budgets.

The company issued an updated policy in the last week that states employees cannot expense perks while working from home, including food, fitness, home office furniture, decoration or gifts, according to materials viewed by CNBC.

The policy also states that employees cannot use unused budgets to do things like purchase meals for themselves or their teams during virtual meetings or donate to charities of their choice.

The clarification comes as some employees, who enjoyed a plethora of perks as one of their draws to the company, hoped they would be able to maintain some of these perks after they were ordered to work from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also comes as executives tighten budgets ahead of what they characterized as a "difficult" Q2. CNBC previously reported that Google is cutting marketing budgets by as much as half, enacting hiring freezes on various parts across the company and pulling back on skills training resources for many of its workers.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on the latest policies, only stating that the company has multiple "company-wide efforts" including a COVID-19 small business fund and a San Francisco Bay Area COVID-19 Fund.

Many teams have budgets that were designated for internal events and travel that have gone unused as events have been canceled, according to an internal Q&A post. But those cannot be used for anything outside their original purposes.

"This includes sending snack boxes/gifts to Googlers or allowing teams to expense breakfast/lunch/dinner as part of virtual gatherings," the company stated in the forum. "These policies help ensure reporting and tax compliance, as well as consistency and fairness for Googlers across teams."

These unused budgets also cannot be used for workers' choice of charity, the policy states. "We know that Googlers are eager to give back to their communities and support COVID-19 relief efforts, but the Internal Events budget should not be donated to local charities/organizations," it said. It added that if workers want to take action, they can look at an internal web site that details how they can contribute.