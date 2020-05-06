Here's what you need to know about rent relief during the pandemic

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, renters in many states are protected by a temporary moratorium on evictions.

However, the rules leave tenants across the country with a lot of unanswered questions. For example, can a landlord evict you as soon as the relief period ends? Will not paying rent trash your credit and make it close to impossible to get a new place? Should late fees be expected?

The answers to those questions vary widely depending on where you live.

For example, landlords in New York can't file eviction orders against tenants right now – but they can come June 20. "The moment these moratoriums are lifted, we'll see massive evictions," said Emily A. Benfer, a professor at Columbia Law School who has been following and documenting the policies by location. And the state hasn't announced any grace period for tenants to pay off their rental debt, and their non-payment can still be reported to the credit scoring companies.

In Connecticut, meanwhile, landlords are prohibited from evicting tenants during the public health crisis and also have to offer a 60-day grace period for tenants to catch up on their arrears. And property owners in the state are banned from trying to get their renters' non-payment tacked on to their credit reports.

Landlords in Delaware and Nevada can't charge late fees during the public health crisis, but in Illinois and Rhode Island, they can.

"There's no one approach," Benfer said.