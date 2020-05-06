Overeating, boredom, self-medication: How grocery bills skyrocket even as food becomes scarcer

Here's what shopping looks in the time of coronavirus.

For one, it's harder to do, given social distancing.

Our households have completely changed. We're all home a lot more. Many restaurants are closed, limiting even the occasional takeout or delivery options. College kids and other relatives may be adding to the household numbers.

"There's no reason for me to be in a store the next few weeks, other than boredom," said Simma Levine, in her 50s and a producer for a nonprofit in New York. To prepare for the city's shutdown, Levine and her family moved to their Connecticut weekend place, where they are spending, cooking and eating much more.

Empty shelves are increasingly common. Early in the morning, Gayle Glick, 62, says her husband gives her a report on what is available at the store. "I can put in special requests," said Glick, a retiree in Toledo, Ohio. "Sometimes I get the stuff, sometimes not."

More from Invest in You:

Three easy things you can do to make your financial life easier

If you think your job is on the chopping block, here's what to do

This simple financial plan makes it easier to get through tough times

Self, a credit-building lender, asked 1,340 Americans about their grocery shopping and eating habits for a survey fielded April 10-14.

Unsurprisingly, just over two-thirds of those surveyed said they were spending more on weekly shopping, according to Self.

The average household spends an extra $69 each week on food, as the average grocery run has risen to $155 per week. That's an increase of 80% for food at home when compared with Bureau of Labor Statistics calculations from 2018 for that category. Some people are spending even more: Just under a quarter said they spend between $100 and $200 extra each week.