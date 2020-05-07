Amazon's Jeff Bezos is 'the only CEO who has expressed reservation about appearing' before the House Antitrust Subcommittee, chairman says

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the only chief executive to have "expressed reservation" about appearing before the House Antitrust Subcommittee in connection with the panel's antitrust probe, Chairman David Cicilline, D-R.I., said Thursday.

Cicilline said in a livestreamed interview with Politico that he has spoken with the CEOs of Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, three of the four companies the committee is investigating for potential antitrust violations.

"The only CEO who has expressed reservation about appearing, through a representative, has been Amazon," Cicilline said. Cicilline said he's spoken to the CEOs of the other three companies "very recently" and is not concerned about getting them to testify voluntarily.

Cicilline signed a bipartisan letter last week asking Bezos to testify before the committee. The letter expressed concern that Amazon's witness at a prior hearing may have misled Congress about how the company uses data from third-party sellers.

So far, Cicilline said, Bezos has not committed to testifying. The representatives threatened to subpoena Bezos if he chose not to appear before the subcommittee voluntarily.

A report from The Wall Street Journal appeared to contradict the witness' claims that Amazon does not use data from individual sellers to make decisions about launching its own competing products. The report, based on documents and interviews with former Amazon employees, said Amazon employees working on private-label products had been able to use aggregate data reports with sales information on multiple sellers to deduce the performance of individual products.

The letter to Bezos warned that based on the Journal's reporting, Amazon's statements to the committee "appear to be misleading, and possibly criminally false or perjurious."

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson previously told CNBC in a statement, "It's simply incorrect to suggest that Amazon was intentionally misleading in our testimony."

"This is not an insignificant issue, it's a central issue in the investigation," Cicilline said Thursday, adding that if he determines Amazon's witness misled Congress, a perjury referral "would be appropriate."