Japan stocks set to trade lower; private survey on China's services sector ahead

Stocks in Japan were set to trade lower on Thursday as investors await the release of a private survey of China's services activity in April.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 19,345 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 19,490. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 19,619.35.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were set to dip at the open. The SPI futures contract was at 5,348, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 5,384.60.

On the economic data front, the Caixin/Markit services Purchasing Managers' Index is expected to be out around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Australia's trade data for March is also set to be released around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Markets in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are closed on Thursday for holidays.