April job losses may top 20 million, weekly jobless claims report signals

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a sign in front of the US Department of Labor amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 29, 2020, in Washington, DC.

The number of workers who continued to collect unemployment benefits rose to a greater-than-expected 22.6 million, reinforcing economists' estimates for massive April job losses totaling more than 20 million.

After the shocking numbers that show 33.5 million workers have now filed new claims in the past seven weeks, markets are increasingly turning their focus to the number of workers who continue to collect unemployment pay. That number should show how quickly workers are able to return to their jobs as the economy reopens.

Tom Simons, Jefferies money market economist, said that number will not likely begin to decline until much more of the economy is reopened. The continuing claims data is lagging, as are the reports of new claims, because state unemployment offices have been overwhelmed by the record job losses in such a short period of time.

Continuing claims represent those who filed within at least the last two weeks and are still on the rolls.

"There's definitely ... people above this number that are unemployed and are not receiving benefits," said Simons. "That's something that's hard to capture and hard to know." Simons said not all workers apply or show up on the unemployment rolls.