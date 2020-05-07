Uber reports massive losses, and big layoffs hit Silicon Valley's lucrative start-up sector: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines, and what to watch as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep most of America on lockdown. Today, CNBC's Kate Rooney also takes a look at the widespread layoffs hitting the lucrative tech sector and start-up scene.

Here's what you missed in business news today:

Uber's quarterly net loss balloons to $2.9 billion, its biggest loss in three quarters

Ride-hailing giant Uber just reported first-quarter results. The net loss of $2.9 billion, total, included $2.1 billion in impairment charges from companies in which Uber has a stake, but represented Uber's biggest loss in three quarters. Gross bookings in Uber's core business segment, Rides, fell 5% from a year ago. However, on the company's earnings call, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said that the Rides business was down around 80% in April from last year, suggesting a hard Q2 ahead.

Moderna shares surge after FDA approves coronavirus vaccine for phase 2 trial

Shares of Moderna surged Thursday after it announced that the Food and Drug Administration cleared its coronavirus vaccine for a phase 2 trial, what the company called a "crucial step." Moderna said it will begin phase 2 trials with 600 participants shortly and is finalizing plans for a phase 3 trial as early as this summer.

Google tells employees they can't expense food or other perks when working from home