New York City partners with Salesforce on coronavirus contact tracing program, mayor says

New York City is partnering with Salesforce to build the city's coronavirus contact tracing program, designed to track down and test everyone who's come into contact with anyone who tests positive for Covid-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday.

Salesforce will deploy a call center as well as a customer relationship and case management system that will help the city track potential cases and isolate people before they become sick, he said. The partnership will be "up and running" by the end of May, he said.

"It will allow us to track every case, analyze the data constantly, keep the right information on each and every case, manage the whole process efficiently," de Blasio said. "This is going to be a huge effort, just think how it grows and grows over the weeks, but it's something that if we do right continually will constrain this disease."

De Blasio announced that the city is implementing a "test and trace corps" that will be tasked with testing New Yorkers for the infection and tracing all cases and contacts of known positive infections.

The goal is to hire 2,500 public health "foot soldiers" by June, who will be trained using the contact tracing program led by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg in partnership with Johns Hopkins University.

Salesforce didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.