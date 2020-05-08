Shanghai Disneyland tickets sellout for opening day, signalling pent up demand for theme parks

It seems Chinese consumers aren't afraid to return to theme parks. Within minutes of opening up tickets for the reopening of Shanghai Disneyland on May 11, Disney sold out.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Shanghai Disneyland has been closed since Jan. 25 and will be the first major theme park to reopen amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Usually, that park sees around 80,000 visitors per day, but the government has mandated Disney operate at 30% capacity, or about 24,000 visitors.

CEO Bob Chapek said during an earnings call Tuesday that the park would initially operate well below that capacity and then ramp up to reach that 30% cap over the course of several weeks.

Guests are required to purchase their admission tickets prior to arriving at the park and annual pass holders will need to make reservations before arriving, as Disney doesn't want more people showing up at the park than it will be able to admit inside.

Disney will implement the government-issued Shanghai Health QR code, a contact tracing and early detection system that is used widely in China, and require all guests wear masks throughout the park, except when they are dining.

Chinese third-party ticket vendors Fliggy and MeiTuan also have said that their allotted tickets for reopening day have sold out. It is unclear how many tickets each vendor was permitted to sell.

Fliggy said the platform's tickets for May 11 and May 16 sold out within three minutes.

It's unclear how other dates on the calendar are selling, as there appears to be a glitch on the resort's website. Sometimes, dates like May 12, May 13, May 15 and May 16 appear to be unavailable for ticket purchases. However, refreshing the page some of those dates appear to become available again.