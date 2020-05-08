Can't pay your rent? Here's what you should do

A month-long battle with the coronavirus made it difficult for Esteban Giron and his husband to pay their $990 rent. "I was so sick I could barely walk to the bathroom," Giron, 41, said.

He's lived in his apartment in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, for over seven years, and if he had to move out, it would be devastating, he said.

"I've never felt so at home," Giron said.

The coronavirus pandemic has made almost every facet of American life harder, and coming up with rent is high on that list. More than 20 million jobs in America disappeared in April, and nearly 15% of people in the U.S. are now jobless.

Although the paychecks have stopped, the rent bills haven't.

More from Invest in You:

Here's how to invest like Warren Buffett

Tips from people who didn't save till their 40s or 50s

You'll probably regret that timeshare, car payment

In response to the public health crisis, many states have ordered a moratorium on evictions. Still, the economic pain of the crisis is likely to outlast many of the temporary relief measures, experts say.

"The moment these moratoriums are lifted, we'll see massive evictions," said Emily A. Benfer, a professor at Columbia Law School.

Meanwhile, renters in some states haven't even been given a temporary break. Eviction proceedings continue to unfold in states such as Wyoming, South Dakota, Missouri and Idaho, albeit over Zoom or on the phone instead of in a courtroom.

Still, there are steps you can take and relief you can apply for to try to stave off an eviction.