Virus hits Trump's inner circle, unemployment rivals Great Depression: This week's recap and our best reads

Members of the Massachusetts Army National Guard distribute free milk, offered instead of dairy farmers throwing away excess milk due to lower demand amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., May 7, 2020.

Here's a brief recap of the week.



The unemployment rate rose to levels unseen since the Great Depression as the leisure and hospitality industries are hammered by stay-at-home orders and the closing of nonessential businesses.

The retail industry is also taking a beating. Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection days after J. Crew threw in the towel, and J.C. Penny is likely to follow suit in the week ahead.

As the unemployment rolls swell and businesses go belly up, President Donald Trump is pushing for the U.S. economy to reopen, even while acknowledging that doing so would cause more deaths from the virus.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has topped 77,000 and could reach 135,000 by August.

Trump tried to announce the phaseout of the coronavirus task force but reversed course in the face of controversy, saying the body would continue its work "indefinitely" with a new focus on reopening the economy.

As the president pushes to ease lockdown measures in much of the country, word emerged that the virus struck within his inner circle. Trump's personal valet tested positive for the virus, as did Vice President Pence's press secretary.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are pushing to vote on another coronavirus relief bill in the coming week, with a price tag approaching $2 trillion. Republicans, however, are saying talks likely won't resume until later this month.

The Democrats want more aid for cash-strapped state and local governments, but Trump has said giving money to hard-hit states like California and New York would be unfair to Republicans.

Those are the headlines. Here are CNBC's best deep dives from the week.