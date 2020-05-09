These experts think Tesla's in a better position than other US automakers to survive the recession

Tesla may face its biggest challenge yet as the coronavirus pandemic has crushed the global economy.

In the U.S., GDP retracted at a rate of 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020 and the Federal Reserve warned the second quarter will be even uglier. More than 33 million people have filed for unemployment since March, and automobiles are one of the first things to take a hit when there is a constriction to consumer confidence.

Plus, shelter-in-place orders have halted production for all U.S. automakers, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is feeling the pressure.

But some experts say Tesla is better positioned to survive this economic downturn than other U.S. automakers. Watch the video to learn why:



