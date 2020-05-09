Anthony Fauci will follow 'modified' quarantine after exposure to White House aide with coronavirus

US President Donald Trump (L) listens as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the White House on March 24, 2020, in Washington, DC.

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci will follow a "modified" quarantine after "low-risk" exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, an administration official told NBC News.

Fauci is expected to work mostly from home, but may go into his office while observing social distancing and wearing a face mask, the official said.

Fauci is the third high-ranking member of the White House coronavirus task force to enter some form of quarantine.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, is also expected to self quarantine after exposure to a White House aide who tested positive for coronavirus, two administration officials told NBC News, as is FDA Director Stephen Hahn.

Redfield and Hahn will testify before a Senate hearing on reopening the economy via videoconference from self quarantine Tuesday. Fauci's quarantine is "modified" because he still plans to testify in person before the Senate hearing, though that is subject to change.

The virus hit President Donald Trump's circle this week after one of his personal valets and Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, both tested positive.

When asked whether the president and vice president would self quarantine, White House spokesman Judd Deere reiterated a statement issued earlier in the week, saying Trump's physician and staff are taking every step to keep the president, his family, and the White House safe and healthy.

"In addition to social distancing, daily temperature checks and symptom histories, hand sanitizer, and regular deep cleaning of all work spaces, every staff member in close proximity to the president and vice president is being tested daily for COVID-19 as well as any guest," Deere said.

Trump and Pence tested negative for the virus as of Thursday. The president and vice president have been criticized for not wearing masks during public events. Trump did not wear a mask to Honeywell factory that makes masks, and Pence did not wear a mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic even though it was required.