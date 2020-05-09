Coronavirus has taken millions of jobs, but here's where they're coming back

Source: GYMGUYZ

Todd Leff watched both his thriving livelihood and a growing economy come to a shocking halt nearly two months ago due to the coronavirus. Now, he's hoping that as states and communities slowly start coming back online, his own fortunes as well as those of the rest of the country will start to improve. Leff, the CEO of Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, has seen this before, through the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the financial crisis that exploded in 2008. Both times, he's heard much talk of things getting back to normal after largely unforeseen disruptions. But if he learned anything from the two seminal crises, it's that things never really do return as they were. "We never got back to normal. We created a new way of doing business," he said. "We will have that happen here as well. We have a resilient economy."

Leff spoke the same day as the world digested some of the most devastating economic news in U.S. history: The Labor Department reported that businesses shed 20.5 million workers from payrolls during April as the unemployment rate climbed to 14.7%, both numbers well beyond anything the country has seen since World War II. They were far worse than the financial crisis or 9/11 and a testament to just how much of a depressant the coronavirus containment measures have been to activity. But they also are backward-looking. More current numbers, like weekly jobless claims, are showing that even though the damage is still awful, the worst is likely behind. That's where entrepreneurs like Leff come in.

Temporary for many, but not all

One bright spot from the jobs report was that 18.1 million of the layoffs were reported as temporary. So while some jobs won't be coming back after the lockdown, most, at least for now, will. Leff has begun reopening some of the more than 450 Hand & Stone franchise operations that were shut, and he's calling back some workers as locations open in Georgia, Utah, Colorado, Texas and Florida. Running a literally hands-on business poses its own challenges in the coroanvirus climate, but intense safety precautions the company is taking appear to be paying off. "Our intent is to call back really the vast majority or maybe all our workers," he said. "From our early state reopenings, we're actually seeing very encouraging numbers, both on the consumer side and the willingness of employees to come back to work." Not everyone is so eager. There are some workers at fast-food restaurants and other businesses who are earning more being unemployed under a government rescue program than they did on the job. They have been reluctant to return, according to several executives at job placement firms who spoke to CNBC. "People are actually making more in unemployment than they would if they went back to work and exposed themselves to the Covid disease. One of the things we're seeing is a lot of the small businesses, a lot of these front-line companies, are having a difficult time in getting their employees back," said Irina Novoselsky, CEO at CareerBuilder.

An opportunity for seniors

In some cases, senior citizens, themselves an especially at-risk population, are taking those jobs. "People over 65 actually are looking for jobs," Novoselsky said. "An increasing amount of people are coming back to work in pretty unprecedented numbers."

Indeed, Daniel Jan is looking to hire 1,500 such folks for his business, Seniors Helping Seniors, a franchise operation based in Reading, Pennsylvania, that matches up older caregivers with those in need of help. There's been a big demand for the services during the pandemic as the nursing home system has taken a black eye due to a high mortality rate in the facilities. In Jan's state, 2,458 of the 3,616 deaths, or 68%, have occurred in nursing homes, according to the Department of Health in Pennsylvania, which has some of the most stringent stay-at-home rules in the country. "It's created an opportunity for those seniors again, giving them an opportunity to continue working while also giving something back," Jan said. "There's this perception now that facility-based care is less safe. We are the alternative. On one hand, they're part of the highest-risk group. On the other hand, if they're home self-isolating, they are isolated and become lonely and they become depressed and need someone to check on them. Thankfully, we are deemed an essential service."

'If you don't pivot, you die'