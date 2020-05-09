Trump says US will purchase $3 billion of dairy, meat and produce as farmers struggle amid pandemic

A farmer holds a seed piece from a clearwater russet potato in a recently planted potato field at Friehe Farms in Moses Lake, Washington, on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The U.S. will purchase $3 billion of dairy, meat and produce from farmers and ranchers across the country starting early next week, President Donald Trump announced on Saturday.

As the pandemic disrupts supply chains across the country, farmers have been forced to destroy their crops, dump milk and throw out perishable items that can't be stored. Prices and demand for agricultural products have plummeted during national lockdown and farmers have been left with an oversupply of food they can't sell.

The president also recently announced a $19 billion relief program called the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, which will provide $16 billion to farmers and ranchers and $3 billion in purchases of fresh produce, dairy products and meat for distribution at food banks.

The president in a tweet called the new $3 billion purchase from farmers as the "Farmers to Family Food Box," but did not provide further details on the plan.

Many Americans are preparing for a meat shortage after the virus shut down some of the country's largest slaughterhouses. Trump has signed an executive order to keep meat-processing plants operating even as many workers at those facilities fall ill.

Some chicken processors dealing with staff shortages due of the virus have been forced to euthanize chickens. Plat closures across the country could result in the loss of millions of of animals including pigs, chickens and cattle.

