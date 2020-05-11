Joe Biden to host private 3-day virtual forum for donors who have raised over $50,000

Former Vice President Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, speaks during a virtual event seen on an Apple Inc. laptop computer in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on Monday, April 13, 2020.

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign is hosting a private three-day virtual forum for donors who have helped the candidate raise over $50,000.

A flyer of the multiday gathering shows that the conference for Biden's top bundlers starts Thursday and goes through Saturday. A link to RSVP for the virtual conference says it's only for fundraisers who have helped bring in $50,000 and are at the "Protector level and above."

CNBC has previously reported that each member of Biden's "Protector" fundraising group is responsible for raising $50,000 while a "Unifier" must help raise $100,000.

All campaigns have had to go virtual during the coronavirus pandemic. Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump by nearly 5 points in the Real Clear Politics national polling average.

The agenda starts Thursday with Biden, the apparent Democratic nominee for president, and his wife, Jill Biden, thanking attendees and conducting a question-and-answer session. The weekend will also feature presentations by Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, former Biden campaign manager Greg Schultz, current campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon, deputy campaign manager Rufus Gifford and campaign Chairman Steve Ricchetti.

Representatives for Biden and the DNC did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision to hold this meeting comes after Biden's campaign struck a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC, with the creation of the "Biden Victory Fund."

Biden and his campaign have been in the midst of a hiring spree, bringing on a range of talent from previous primary competitors, including new digital advisors.

Biden and the DNC have been working to build a fundraising machine that can take on Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot. Trump and the Republican National Committee have had nearly four years to put together a war chest with over $240 million on hand.

Biden's team and party leaders have privately signaled to donors that they should start opening up their networks to the joint fundraising committee. They've also started hosting virtual events that will largely be tailored to both the DNC and Biden campaign. Donors can now give up to $360,600 directly to the committee with $5,600 of that total going to the Biden campaign.

Biden raised more than $46 million in March and went into April with $36 million on hand. The DNC raised $32 million and has just over $35 million on hand.