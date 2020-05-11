Coronavirus crisis could see wealth taxes implemented around the world, economist claims

The world's wealthiest could be subjected to higher tax rates as governments scramble to fund spending and repair their economies amid the coronavirus crisis, an economist has predicted.

Speaking to CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" on Monday, Roger Bootle, chairman of Capital Economics, said he was concerned that some governments — including Britain's — would assume tax rates must go up in order to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic.

"If the deficit doesn't come down dramatically as a result of economic growth alone, then something will have to be done, and there's a choice between either reducing the rate of spending or raising taxes," he explained.

"I'd be very much in favor of reducing the rate of spending — the danger is, if you put up tax rates, you clobber incentives and you reduce the efficiency of the economy, and that's the very, very last thing that you should be doing."

Bootle added that a tax response to the crisis would become a political issue as policymakers navigated reopening their economies, recovering lost GDP (gross domestic product) and pleasing the public.

"It's about social acceptability, and I think it's possible in a number of countries after all this people might feel that taxes need to go up for some social reason," he told CNBC. "In particular it's quite possible in some countries you'll see the top taxes — wealth taxes — go up."

In an opinion piece published in The Telegraph newspaper on Sunday, Bootle argued that while the U.K. government would eventually have to bring down its debt ratio, hiking taxes was not the answer.

"We can do this gradually without imposing huge tax burdens," he wrote. "We could let higher taxes take the strain, but this would be a huge mistake and could be counterproductive. Instead, if we can keep the growth rate of state spending significantly below the growth of GDP, we can reduce the budget deficit sharply and even turn it into a small surplus."