Elizabeth Warren pushes her wealth tax plan as a way to unite the country during Democratic primary debate

Elizabeth Warren took every chance early in Wednesday's Democratic debate to promote a wealth tax — her signature 2020 campaign plan that has led to sparring with titans of the business world.

Asked about what she would do to unite the country, the Massachusetts senator pointed to her proposals to hike taxes on the richest Americans. She described them as part of a push to "build an America that works for the people, not just one that works for rich folks."

"When you make it big, when you make it really big, when you make it top one-tenth of 1% big, pitch in two cents so everybody else gets a chance to make it," Warren said during the MSNBC-Washington Post debate in Atlanta. "And here's the thing: that's something that Democrats care about, independents care about and Republicans care about."

The senator aims to fund sweeping social programs through new taxes on wealth, corporations and the financial industry. A 2% tax would apply to wealth between $50 million and $1 billion, while net worth above $1 billion would face a 6% levy.